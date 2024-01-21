Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of The New Mean Girls Movie Before

The new Mean Girls movie introduces us to a new generation of Plastics, led by Renée Rapp as Regina George Paramount

Two decades after the original film’s release, Mean Girls is back in cinemas – albeit with a few tweaks.

Most notably of these differences is the fact that the new Mean Girls movie is a musical (based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name), but it’s also been given a series of changes to make it more fitting with the present day.

It’s also got a whole new cast, led by Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp, although a few familiar faces from the original have also put in appearances.

And if any of the new actors gave you a sense of déjà vu, here’s our guide to where you’ve seen the stars of Mean Girls 2024 before…

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Angourie Rice in Mean Girls (left) and Mare Of Easttown (right) Paramount/HBO

Australian star Angourie Rice takes the lead in this new version of Mean Girls, inheriting the role of Cady Heron which was first made famous by Lindsay Lohan.

While most of us probably know Angourie best from her role as Kate Winslet’s on-screen daughter in the hit drama Mare Of Easttown, she also plays Betty Brant in Marvel’s latest Spider-Man movies.

She’s also appeared in the Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too (yes, the one with Miley Cyrus in the purple wig) and acted in the comedies Senior Year and Honor Society.

Renée Rapp plays Regina George

Renée Rapp in Mean Girls (left) and performing at the VMAs in 2023 (right) Paramount/Getty/Gilbert Flores

Renée Rapp is returning to the role of Regina George, which she previously played on Broadway.

Aside from her work in Mean Girls, Renée is probably most well-known as a singer rather than an actor, with her debut album Snow Angel peaking at number seven in the UK last year.

She’s also played a leading role in the Mindy Kaling comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls, opposite Amrit Kaur and Pauline Chalamet.

Bebe Wood Gretchen Wieners

Bebe Wood in Mean Girls (left) and Love Victor (right) Paramount/Disney

Mean Girls is far from Bebe Wood’s first time at the teen comedy rodeo.

Before landing the role of Gretchen Wieners, she appeared in Ryan Murphy’s family sitcom The New Normal as a child actor, and later played one of the main characters in Disney+’s Love Victor.

She also first crossed paths with Tina Fey at the age of just 11, when she appeared in an episode of the sitcom 30 Rock.

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Avantika in Mean Girls (left) and Disney's Spin (right) Paramount/Disney

At just 18 years old, Avantika already has a string of impressive credits to her name, including Indian films like Manamantha, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Balakrishnudu.

Disney fans might recognise Avantika from the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin, which she took the lead in, and later lent her voice to Mira, Royal Detective and the Gina Rodriguez sitcom Diary Of A Future President.

She also had a minor role in the Netflix comedy Senior Year, which her future Mean Girls co-star Angourie Rice also had a minor role in.

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis ’Imi’ike

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis in Mean Girls (left) and Disney's Moana (right) Paramount/Shutterstock/Disney

You might not recognise Auliʻi Cravalho’s face, but you’ve definitely heard her voice – as she’s both Moana’s singing and speaking voice in the hit Disney movie. She later played another Disney princess in the concert version of The Little Mermaid, which co-starred Queen Latifah, Shaggy and John Stamos.

Her other live-action credits include the Netflix drama All Together Now and the TV adaptation of the hit novel The Power, which debuted on Amazon Prime last year.

Jaquel Spivey as Damian

Jaquel Spivey as Damian in Mean Girls (left) and Usher in the Broadway show A Strange Loop (right) Paramount/Theo Wargo/Getty

Already a big name within the world of musical theatre, Jaquel Spivey plate the role of Usher in the Broadway play A Strange Loop, earning him his first Tony and Grammy nominations in 2022.

Mean Girls marks his first on-screen credit.

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Christopher Spivey in Mean Girls (left) and The Summer I Turned Pretty (right) Paramount/Amazon

Christopher Briney’s breakthrough moment came when he played Conrad Fisher in the coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

He’s also appeared in the film Dalíland, based on the life of surrealist artist Savlador Dalí.

Busy Philipps as Mrs George

Busy Philipps in Mean Girls (left) and Girls5eva (right) Paramount/Netflix

Regina George’s mum was a small-but-iconic role for Amy Poehler in the original Mean Girls film, and this time around she’s played by Busy Philipps.

After her early appearances in Dawson’s Creek and Freaks And Geeks (sadly, no, not all of her on-screen credits rhyme), Busy landed a role opposite Courteney Cox in her biggest post-Friends show, Cougar Town, which earned Busy a Critics’ Choice Award nomination.

You may have also seen her in the films White Chicks, He’s Just Not That Into You or I Feel Pretty, her short-lived talk show Busy Tonight or, more recently, the musical sitcom Girls5eva.

Jenna Fischer as Mrs Heron

Jenna Fischer in Mean Girls (left) and The Office (right) Paramount/NBC/Getty

You may remember Jenna from her roles in comedies like Hall Pass, Blades Of Glory or Walk Hard… but let’s be honest, it’s more likely you’ve seen her in The Office.

Jenna played Pam Beesly in all nine seasons of the much-loved US sitcom, and currently hosts the sitcom Office Ladies with her co-star Angela Kinsey, in which they share their memories of making each episode.

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr in Mean Girls (left) and Don Draper in Mad Men (right) Paramount/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm won an Emmy, two Golden Globes and a Critics’ Choice Awards for his leading performance as Don Draper in the TV show Mad Men.

Since then, you may have seen him in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bridesmaids, Top Gun: Maverick or the most recent season of The Morning Show, in which he played a media mogul, who has some parallels with current X owner Elon Musk.

Ashley Park as Madame Park

Ashley Park as Madame Park (left) and Gretchen Wieners (right) in different iterations of the Mean Girls musical Paramount/Walter McBride/Getty

The Mean Girls movie marks a full-circle moment for Ashley Parks, as she previously originated the role of Gretchen Wieners on Broadway, earning her a Tony nomination.

Her on-screen work includes the film Joy Ride, the murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building and the award-winning Netflix miniseries Beef.

Tina Fey as Miss Norbury

Tina Fey in Mean Girls (left) and 30 Rock (right) Paramount/NBC/Getty

As well as playing Miss Norbury in both versions of Mean Girls, Tina also wrote the films – as well as the Broadway musical.

As well as being a former Saturday Night Live cast member, Tina is probably best known for her leading role as Liz Lemon in 30 Rock, though she’s also appeared in the films Muppets Most Wanted, Wine Country, Soul and A Haunting In Venice.

You may have spotted her in Only Murders In The Building or Girls 5eva (which she executive produced and also made a cameo in as Dolly Parton).

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Tim Meadows in Mean Girls (left) and The Goldbergs (right) Paramount/Scott Everett White/Getty

Like Tina, Tim Meadows is one of the only actors from the original Mean Girls film to reprise his role in the new musical version (he also played Principal Duvall in the oft-forgotten sequel Mean Girls 2, but the less said about that, the better).

Outside of Mean Girls, he was a long-running cast member on SNL, played a recurring role in the TV sitcom The Goldbergs and acted in films like Walk Hard, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Trainwreck and Dream Scenario.

Now, we have one more cast member left.

Brace yourself for a very major spoiler – if you’ve not seen the film itself yet then stop reading here.

OK, here we go…

Lindsay Lohan as Mathletics moderator

Lindsay Lohan at the Mean Girls 2024 premiere (left) and in the original film with co-stars Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried (right) Kena Betancur/Getty/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Yep, Lindsay is back in this one, too. Unlike co-stars Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, she’s not reprising her role from the original, though, instead playing a new character in an extended cameo.

After a series of Disney roles, it was Mean Girls that put Lindsay on the map, followed by appearances in films like Bobby, Georgia Rule and The Holiday, which saw her making a small cameo as herself.

Lindsay was a dominant tabloid presence in the late 2000s, and her personal struggles are well-documented.

In recent years, though, she’s begun an acting comeback, which began with the Netflix rom-com Falling For Christmas in 2022. It was later revealed she’d signed a three-film deal with the streaming giant, with another of her projects due later this year.

