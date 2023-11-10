Watch Kevin Bacon's Response To Actors Strike Ending, Because It's A Show-Stopper

Kevin Bacon Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Kevin Bacon kicked off his Sunday shoes to recreate a Footloose moment in celebration of the actors strike ending.

On Thursday, the actor shared video of him busting some vintage moves from his career-catapulting 1984 film, to commemorate SAG-AFTRA reaching a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios.

“Strike over!” he wrote, tagging the labour union’s account on X (formerly Twitter).

Backlit by an open door in what appears to be a barn, the 65-year-old Kevin boogies to Kenny Loggins’ Footloose.

The clip appeared to be a nod to the warehouse scene of his Footloose character Ren McCormack, the boy who fought a bible-belt town’s ban on dancing.

The role turbocharged Kevin’s star power and now he has another reason for happy feet: SAG-AFTRA reportedly secured a deal with Hollywood studios that exceeds $1 billion to guarantee higher minimum salaries and streaming residuals.