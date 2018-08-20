The first film featuring Kevin Spacey since he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct reportedly made less than $130 on its first day in cinemas.
‘Billionaire Boys Club’, which was filmed before the allegations against Spacey were made, opened to a limited release in 10 cinemas across the US on Friday - a month after initially being made available through video on demand.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film made a total of $126 (£98.93) on its first day.
They noted that meant an average of $12.60 being spent in each cinema, which didn’t even equal two tickers per screen, based on the average ticket price of $9.27.
The film reportedly cost $15 million to make and only has a 13 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In June, indie film distributor Vertical Entertainment announced that the film would be granted a limited release in US cinemas, despite the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.
They said in a statement: “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago — does not tarnish the release of the film,
“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it.
“This is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”
Spacey has been out of the limelight since multiple men accused him of sexual harassment back in November 2017.
At the time, his then-publicist said Spacey was seeking “evaluation and treatment” and the actor released a statement, which drew criticism for his decision to use the opportunity to come out as gay.
Following the allegations, Spacey was fired with immediate effect from ‘House Of Cards’ and Robin Wright will be the drama’s sole lead when series six arrives later this year.
When the first news reports were published, Spacey had recently completed work on the Ridley Scott film ‘All The Money In The World’, but he did not make the final cut.
Rather than releasing the film with Spacey in such a significant role (he played pivotal character J. Paul Getty), Scott decided to reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer replacing him as the billionaire.