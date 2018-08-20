In June, indie film distributor Vertical Entertainment announced that the film would be granted a limited release in US cinemas, despite the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

They said in a statement: “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago — does not tarnish the release of the film,

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it.

“This is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”