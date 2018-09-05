Netflix has revealed that Kevin Spacey’s character ‘House Of Cards’ character, Frank Underwood, has been killed off, ahead of the political drama’s upcoming sixth series.

The streaming service had already confirmed that Spacey would not be appearing in the sixth and final series of ‘House Of Cards’, after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him, with the focus instead being pulled to Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

And while speculation about whether producers would be killing Frank off began last year, a newly-released trailer confirms that the character will die off screen.