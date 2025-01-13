7 Times Kids Really Didn't Want To Let Their Parents Relax

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images Kids don't do sleep, as these parents will attest.

One thing I’ve learned the hard way since becoming a parent is that most kids really don’t like sleep... whether that’s the process of going to sleep (also known as *whispers* bedtime) or actually staying asleep.

Children have different sleep needs depending on their age. For babies aged four to 12 months, the ideal sleep period is 12-16 hours a day (the dream, right?). This drops to 11-14 hours in toddlers aged 1-2 years old, according to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Advertisement

Among kids aged 3-5 years old, it’s recommended they get about 10-13 hours of sleep a night, while children aged 6-12 years are advised to get 9-12 hours of shut-eye.

If you’re scoffing at these recommendations because your child never sleeps for that long and loves nothing more than to wake you up three or four times a night, you are definitely not alone.

And because we’re a) all in this together and b) in need of a laugh to get us through to the weekend (when we can have even more broken sleep), here are some children who have grand plans to ensure their parents never sleep again.

Advertisement

1. Rocking horse boy

2. This kid and his aggressive singing

3. The kid with the good ideas

toddler's reported explanation for difficulty sleeping tonight: "I want to go to bed but I am just having too many good ideas." — 🌾🍁🍂 bosco 🍂🍁🌾 (@selentelechia) January 28, 2024

Advertisement

4. The sick toddler who became a scarf

I do not wade into the cosleeping discussion bc it’s none of my business how individual families choose to sleep at night. I couldn’t care less and I think it’s weird that anyone does.



Anyway, last night I had a sick toddler sleeping on my neck like a 35lb scarf and I don’t know… — Summer Jaeger (@SummrWrites) November 12, 2024

5. The midnight chatterbox

6. The kid who did a poo in his *checks notes* hands and then went to sleep...

Advertisement