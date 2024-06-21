Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland pictured together in 2015 Michael Tran via Getty Images

Kiefer Sutherland has shared an emotional tribute confirming that his father, acting legend Donald Sutherland, has died at the age of 88.

The 24 star posted a childhood photo of himself with his dad on X on Thursday evening, along with the message: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.”

Advertisement

In his statement, Kiefer went on to describe his dad as “one of the most important actors in the history of film”, highlighting that he was “never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly”.ross

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that,” Kiefer added. “A life well lived.”

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Donald’s career in film spanned more than 60 years, with his big screen debut arriving in 1963 with a small role in the British drama The World Ten Times Over.

Advertisement

Over the course of the 1960s, he went on to appear in films like The Dirty Dozen and Joanna, before landing the lead role in the 1970 war movie M*A*S*H, which inspired the TV series of the same name.

Following this, the Canadian performer’s big-screen roles included the comedy Kelly’s Heroes, the disturbing domestic thriller Don’t Look Now, Steelyard Blues and Animal House.

Donald Sutherland in 1973's Don't Look Now Studio Canal/Shutterstock

In his later years, he appeared in The Italian Job, Cold Mountain, Ad Astra and the Hunger Games series, in which he played the ominous villain President Coriolanus Snow.

His work also extended to the small screen, winning an Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance in the TV movie Citizen X and additional nominations for Dirty Sexy Money, The Undoing and Path To War.

Advertisement

Donald Sutherland in the final Hunger Games film Mockingjay, Part 2 Lionsgate/Color Force/Kobal/Shutterstock

Donald also lent his voice to a memorable episode of The Simpsons, playing a historian who befriends Lisa.

His final film role, in the thriller Heart Land, is to be released posthumously.

Donald Sutherland pictured in 2019 Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images

As well as his acting, Donald was a noted anti-war activist, to the extent that it was discovered in 2017 that he spent several years in the 1970s on the National Security Agency watchlist.