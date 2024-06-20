Sir Ian McKellen Gives Update On West End Show After Falling Off Stage

Ian McKellen pictured on the set of This Morning in September 2023 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen has announced he will not be returning to the play Player Kings after falling off stage during a performance earlier this week.

On Monday night, the 85-year-old actor was appearing in the current West End adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts One and Two, when he fell off the front off the stage and was later admitted to hospital.

While the following two night’s performances were subsequently cancelled, it’s now been confirmed that the final three shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Unfortunately, Sir Ian will not be returning while he continues to undergo treatment for his injuries, with his understudy completing the run in his place.

“After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home,” the Oscar nominee said in a statement.

“Meanwhile my part in Player Kings is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke’s amazing production and cast. The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me.”

The actor previously told fans he’d been “assured” his “recovery will be complete and speedy”, adding that he was “looking forward to returning to work” once he is able.

I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 18, 2024

Sir Ian has worked consistently on stage for the last 60 years.

The Lord Of The Rings star was last forced to cancel a performance of King Lear five years ago after sustaining a leg injury while running to catch a train.