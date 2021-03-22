Andrew Matthews - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images A vandalised police van on fire outside Bridewell Police Station

A demonstration against a controversial policing bill that turned violent has been widely condemned as “unacceptable” and “shameful”. On Sunday thousands gathered on College Green in Bristol city centre to protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests. What began as a non-violent sit-down demonstration on Sunday afternoon turned violent as some ‘Kill the Bill’ protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station. Riot police, dogs and police horses were deployed as violent scuffles broke out and fireworks and projectiles were thrown at the police, Bristol Live reported. Two police officers were injured with broken ribs and an arm and taken to hospital.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images Riot police, with police horses and police vehicles, move down Rupert Street in Bristol towards protesters.

Protestors also smashed the windows of the police station and set fire to an Avon and Somerset Police car and a van parked nearby. Other cars parked in a multi-storey car park adjacent to the station were also damaged. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said it was “a shameful day for Bristol” and claimed the protest would be counterproductive and “will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill.” In a statement, he said: “The violence and damage that have emerged from today’s protests are unacceptable and have nothing to do with the real work we are doing to tackle political, economic and social inequality. “I recognise the frustrations with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. I have major concerns about the Bill myself, which is poorly thought-out and could impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to peaceful protest. “Smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the Bill going through. On the contrary, the lawlessness on show will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill.” Home secretary Priti Patel also condemned the scenes, tweeting: “Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight. Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated. “Our police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured.”

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images Protester smashes a Bridewell Police Station window as they take part in a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol.