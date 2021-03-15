What The Controversial New Policing Bill Means – And Why You Should Care

Getty

A bill will go before the Commons on Monday to overhaul the UK’s justice system and dramatically increase powers available to the police. The legislation includes provisions to crack down on demonstrations if they are too noisy or cause “serious annoyance”, and seeks to toughen the punishment for people who damage statues. Critics say it includes the “some of the most draconian crackdowns on the right of peaceful protest we’ve seen in our lifetime”. But the authorities claim it is necessary to keep pace with how society has changed since previous legislation was written in 1986.

Here’s what it means – and why you should care. What is it? The measures are contained in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill﻿, which is due to receive its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday. It includes plans to give police more powers to tackle non-violent protests that cause significant disruption to the public or to access to Parliament. How have the authorities tried to justify it? The new bill was prompted in part by the Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019 which shut down Westminster by blockading roads and bridges. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has previously said the bill is “specifically to deal with protests where people are not primarily violent or seriously disorderly but, as in this instance, had an avowed intent to bring policing to its knees and the city to a halt and were prepared to use the methods we all know they did to do that”.

Why is it controversial? The policing of the vigil in memory of Sarah Everard on Saturday night has thrown a timely spotlight on how such events are managed by the authorities. Officers from the Met Police were seen grabbing several women and leading them away in handcuffs during the event. The force arrested four people for public order and coronavirus regulation breaches. Gracie Bradley, interim director of Liberty, said the police response demonised protestors – and warned the new bill would make restrictions on protest such as those used at the weekend permanent. “The true architect of this disaster is the home secretary, who has relentlessly demonised protestors and refused to support a protest exemption to the lockdown rules,” she said. “She has undermined a vital pillar of democracy in the process, and pitched police against the public by encouraging aggressive enforcement against those who take to the streets to dissent. “Protest isn’t a gift from the state – it’s our fundamental right. Not content with all but banning protest during the pandemic, the. government is now using this public health crisis as cover to make emergency measures permanent. Its new policing bill is an all-out assault on our right to protest. “It’s those of us who are most at risk of having our rights abused who will find we’re even less able to hold the powerful to account.”

