Doorstep Vigil For Sarah Everard As Reclaim These Streets Donations Pass £100,000

Reclaim These Streets has encouraged people to join a doorstep vigil in honour of Sarah Everard at 9.30pm on Saturday.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the campaign group said it would be joining people across the country and “shining a light – a candle, a torch, a phone – to remember Sarah Everard and all the women affected by and lost to violence”.
“We continue to strongly encourage people not to attend any gatherings on Clapham Common this evening. Safety, both from Covid-19 and legal consequences, has always been our top priority for the women of south London.”
It added: “We aren’t just lighting a candle for the women we’ve lost: we have been inspired by the women who have reached out and hope this is just the start of a movement that will light a fire for change.”
It comes as a crowdfunding campaign launched on Saturday morning by the group passed £100,000 in donations. The group said the money will go to women’s charities.
Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “Women organising to raise each other up, these women are amazing. Help them if you can.”
Vigils planned in Coventry, Birmingham and London were cancelled, with Anna Birley, an organiser for the event planned in Clapham Common, saying she did not want to be putting women at risk of fixed-penalty notices.
Several independent events have been planned around the country, mostly at 6pm. Some have already been cancelled and it is not yet clear how many will go ahead. Reclaim These Streets said the doorstep vigil was scheduled for 9.30pm because it was the last time Everard was seen.
In their statement, Reclaim These Streets said they had worked to engage with police to ensure the vigil could go ahead safely. But they said officers from Scotland Yard “would not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place”.
They added that “in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight’s event to go ahead”.
Commander Catherine Roper, Metropolitan Police lead for community engagement, said the force took “no joy” in the cancellation of the vigil but insisted it was the “right thing to do given the real and present threat of Covid-19.”
She added: “Throughout the week we have had a number of talks with the organisers of the vigil. These talks have undoubtedly been challenging and officers have worked hard to explain the regulations and why gatherings such as this cannot go ahead at this time.”
Some female MPs called on authorities to ensure women could safely protest in Sarah Everard’s memory and questioned the government’s proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which campaigners fear will stifle peaceful protest.
Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who represents Streatham in south-east London, tweeted: “The police decision to shut down tonight’s vigil & refuse to constructively engage with @ReclaimTS is deeply wrong.
“Women should not face arrest for showing solidarity. On Monday, the govt will put down a Bill to further restrict the right to protest.”
Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper tweeted: “It is the govt’s responsibility to ensure people can protest safely.
“Women around the UK wanted to stand in silence, 2m apart, w/masks. They’ve been threatened with whopping £10k fines. On Mon, govt will introduce new laws to curb protests further. Really?”
She posted a picture from last year’s Black Lives Matter protests in her constituency of St Albans, where hundreds of people were “socially distanced, in masks, policed proportionately”,
“Last night, a group of 30 young women who wanted to #ReclaimTheStreets in #StAlbans, 2m apart, in masks, were told they would face £10k fines,” Cooper wrote.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reminded the public that congregating in large groups is currently illegal but said “if you plan on joining events this weekend, please do so in a Covid-safe way”.
The force said it “absolutely supports” the doorstep vigils that have been arranged in place of in-person events and “encourages our communities to join them”.