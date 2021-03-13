Doorstep Vigil For Sarah Everard As Reclaim These Streets Donations Pass £100,000

Reclaim These Streets has encouraged people to join a doorstep vigil in honour of Sarah Everard at 9.30pm on Saturday. In a statement posted on Twitter, the campaign group said it would be joining people across the country and “shining a light – a candle, a torch, a phone – to remember Sarah Everard and all the women affected by and lost to violence”. “We continue to strongly encourage people not to attend any gatherings on Clapham Common this evening. Safety, both from Covid-19 and legal consequences, has always been our top priority for the women of south London.”

It added: “We aren’t just lighting a candle for the women we’ve lost: we have been inspired by the women who have reached out and hope this is just the start of a movement that will light a fire for change.” It comes as a crowdfunding campaign launched on Saturday morning by the group passed £100,000 in donations. The group said the money will go to women’s charities. Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “Women organising to raise each other up, these women are amazing. Help them if you can.” Vigils planned in Coventry, Birmingham and London were cancelled, with Anna Birley, an organiser for the event planned in Clapham Common, saying she did not want to be putting women at risk of fixed-penalty notices. Several independent events have been planned around the country, mostly at 6pm. Some have already been cancelled and it is not yet clear how many will go ahead. Reclaim These Streets said the doorstep vigil was scheduled for 9.30pm because it was the last time Everard was seen. In their statement, Reclaim These Streets said they had worked to engage with police to ensure the vigil could go ahead safely. But they said officers from Scotland Yard “would not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place”. They added that “in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight’s event to go ahead”.

