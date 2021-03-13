Sarah Everard Clapham Common Vigil Cancelled Over Safety Fears

A vigil for Sarah Everard in south London has been cancelled and organisers said details of a “virtual gathering” will be announced instead. Reclaim These Streets had been planning to host a demonstration on Clapham Common in south London on Saturday, near to where the 33-year-old, whose body was formally identified on Friday, went missing. But organisers said that despite their attempts to work with police to ensure the vigil could go ahead safely, they now felt it could not go ahead. In a tweet on Saturday morning the group said: “We have been very disappointed that given the many opportunities to engage with organisers constructively, the Metropolitan Police have been unwilling to commit to anything.

“While we have had positive discussions with the Lambeth officers present, those from Scotland Yard would not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place.” They added that “in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight’s event to go ahead”. Caitlin Prowle, one of the Reclaim These Streets organisers, said the group did not want to end up in a situation they were having to raise funds to pay fines. She said: “The police’s lack of co-operation and unwillingness to engage with us to find a compromise means that we can’t go forward in good faith. “We can’t put our supporters at risk, quite frankly we can’t put ourselves at risk in that way, and so really they’ve left us with no other option.” She added: “We are not willing to go to this amazing community and say we need you to help us with our hundreds of thousands of pounds in fines.” She said the money “will just go straight back into a system” that “continues to fail” women.

