Women and girls have been asked to share with the government their experiences of harassment, abuse and violence in the wake of the killing of Sarah Everard.

Home secretary Priti Patel reopened a nationwide survey on tackling violence against women and girls for two weeks “in recognition of the widespread sharing of experiences on social media in response to the tragic developments”.

The call for evidence originally closed in February, but the survey was reopened at 6pm on Friday.

The findings will help inform the government’s forthcoming Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, which will be published in the summer.

Patel said: “While an awful incident like this is incredibly rare, it is worrying because it reminds women everywhere of the steps we all take on a daily basis, without a second thought, to keep ourselves safe.

“So many of you have bravely shared your own experiences of harassment, abuse and violence online over recent days, so today I am re-opening our nationwide call for views on tackling violence against women and girls. The government is listening.

“Everyone should be free to walk our streets without the slightest fear. With Sarah and her family in my thoughts and prayers, I will continue to do all I can in my role as home secretary to protect women and girls.”

Earlier on Friday, human remains found in an area of Kent woodland were identified as belonging to Sarah Everard.