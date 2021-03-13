Women Campaigning For Safer Streets Say They Were Repeatedly Ignored By Lambeth Council

A group of women campaigning for safer streets in Lambeth, the London borough where Sarah Everard disappeared, have said they were “repeatedly ignored” by their local authority.

Women from the Lambeth Anti-Harassment Campaign have told HuffPost UK how despite managing to meet with every MP in the borough, Transport for London, the British Transport Police and local policing boards, their requests to meet with councillors from Lambeth Council were ignored until the tragic disappearance of Sarah Everard came to light.

The campaign group, which is run by women living in the area and several members of the Women’s Equality party, carried out a survey in 2020 of more than 200 women in London to find out more about residents’ experiences of street harassment.

They found that 80% of respondents had experienced street harassment, with 19% saying they had never experienced it but had witnessed it.

Everard, who went missing on March 3, was last seen as she walked between a friend’s house in Clapham and her home in Brixton, which is in Lambeth.

The group had identified a number of hotspots for harassment through its survey in the borough, including Brixton Market, Brockwell Park, the area surrounding Pop Brixton and construction sites in Vauxhall.

In emails seen by HuffPost UK, the group first reached out to councillors in November 2020 to inform them of their findings. Despite asking for a meeting, the group did not hear back.

Another email, sent in December to follow up the previous message, was not responded to.

After a third email the group finally had a response, though the request for a meeting was ignored and they were instead invited to submit their evidence as part of an upcoming consultation on the council’s Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy.

It wasn’t until a fourth email was sent on March 11, a day after it was confirmed that human remains had been found in the search for Sarah Everard, that the group was invited to meet with councillors.

Another founding member of the campaign group, who did not want to be named, said: “Street harassment is something a group of us living in the local area have raised several times with councillors just over the last few months only to be repeatedly ignored.