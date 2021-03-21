Hundreds Defy The Law And Gather For ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest Over Police Powers Plan

Hundreds of people have gathered in Bristol for a demonstration against plans to give the police more powers to deal with non-violent protests.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance.

Those convicted under the proposed legislation could face a fine or jail.

The protest was taking place on College Green in Bristol city centre, where hundreds of people had gathered.

Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching the regulations could be fined.

Many were wearing face masks and carried placards saying: “Say no to UK police state”, “Freedom to protest is fundamental to democracy” and “Kill the Bill”.