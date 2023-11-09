Kim Kardashian Unveils Her First Tattoo In This Very Unusual Place

Kim Kardashian James Devaney via Getty Images

In the long-reaching lore of the Kardashian Dynasty, sisters Kim and Khloé appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, way back in the distant land of 2009.

It was during this segment that the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist (NB: not all of these may be true) Kimberly Kardashian uttered these immortal words after being asked whether she had any tattoos:

“Honey. Would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

Nearly 15 years later and the answer, it turns out, is yes.

In a recent episode of Disney+ series The Kardashians, Kim spoke to hairstylist Chris Appleton as the pair prepared for the latter’s wedding to White Lotus actor Lukas Gage.

They joked about getting tattoos in Vegas, where the nuptials took place, with Kim ultimately refusing to get one – before revealing that she’d actually already been inked.

Pulling down her bottom lip to reveal a small black infinity symbol etched on the inside of her mouth, Kim told Chris that she’d got the ink after she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021.

“Something you don’t know about me,” she teased before revealing the tattoo to the camera.

“The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos. Everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo.’”

Then, footage of Kim getting the actual tattoo back in 2021 played out.

“This is how you celebrate SNL,” she told the cameras while in the tattoo parlour. “With a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning.”

Kim then further solidified her status as an icon unafraid to reference or not reference by harkening back to that Wendy Williams Show episode all those years ago and saying: “’But, I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”