Kim Kardashian Confirms She And Kanye West Are Expecting Fourth Child Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate.
The reality star, 38, revealed the news during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, when presenter Andy Cohen asked her: “Are you working on another child?”
Kardashian replied: “We are, yes!” before adding that they’re having a boy, and he’s due “sometime soon”.
She said she got drunk at a Christmas Eve party and accidentally told some people about her baby news, “I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”
The couple are already parents to North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 11 months, who was also born via surrogate.
Since their youngest child, Chicago, was born via surrogate, Kardashian said she’d go through the process again, telling PEOPLE: “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’”
Kardashian gave birth to North and Saint naturally, but was told it could be dangerous to fall pregnant again as she suffers from placenta accreta, where the placenta grows too deeply into the wall of the uterus. This can cause severe blood loss after delivery.
The mum-of-three told Elle if she did have a fourth child, it would be her last. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mum gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”
