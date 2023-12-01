Kim Kardashian Jokes That Her Family 'Scammed' Their Way To Stardom

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian fully admits her family duped people into making them famous.

The influencer exemplar took a look back during the Season 4 finale of “The Kardashians,” saying she feels like the now-superstars “scammed” their way to the top.

At a 40th birthday party for longtime family friend Scott Disick, mother Kris Jenner thanked him for having their back since the beginning.

“You were literally here Episode 1, Season 1,” said Jenner, referring to their first reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere,’” chuckled Disick, who shares three children with eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney.

Skims co-founder Kim then made a toast to her 19-year friendship with her sister’s ex-boyfriend, thanking him for “supporting me through thick and thin” and “through every phase” of their journey.

Kim Kardashian, shown here at her boutique Dash a year before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" began airing, just joked that her famous family "scammed the system" to get where they are today. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

″[Even] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” he joked, before Khloe Kardashian reminded him it was actually the front of K9 Magazine.

“Anything for a cover!” Kim Kardashian said with a giggle, later telling her family, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it. Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

In a later confessional interview, the “Selfish” author called Disick her “motivator.”

“He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ’I can’t, this is crazy,” middle-sister Kim said. “We aren’t supposed to be here. Like, how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids. How did we do it?”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan first wedged their way into the spotlight as Los Angeles socialites whose father, Robert Kardashian, gained fame as an attorney in O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. Their Bravo series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” began airing in 2007.

Kim Kardashian owned up to being “obsessed” with her celebrity status at a sit-down with Vogue Arabia in 2019.

