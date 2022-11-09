Protester Tries To 'Egg' King Charles, Before Being Tackled By Police

King Charles III waves to well-wishers as he arrives for the Welcoming Ceremony to the City of York at Micklegate Bar with Camilla, Queen Consort Chris Jackson via Getty Images

King Charles and the Queen consort were almost egged by a lone protester during a walkabout in York, according to a clip being shared on social media.

In a short video shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, shouting and whistles can be heard amid the clamour as police officers bundle into a railing.

In her Twitter caption, English claimed: “Major incident here in York as a lone protestor tries to throw an egg at the king screaming that the country was built on the blood of slavery.”

Some activists shout “not my King” in the video, while supporters can be heard saying, “shame on you” and “god save the King”.

The man appeared to be detained swiftly to cheers from most of the people in attendance. waiting to see the royal’s by the city’s Micklegate Bar.

The Metro newspaper claimed at least one egg landed near the sovereign.

It comes after a new report in The Telegraph claimed that the King is “ready for active conversations” about the UK’s role in the slave trade.

The newspaper shared comments from the monarch’s goddaughter, Fiona Compton.

The King also allegedly wants the transatlantic slave trade to be taught as widely as the Holocaust is, in a bid to progress the Commonwealth.