King Charles III has gone punk in a new street art piece painted in London this week.

Street artist Pegasus, whose real name is Chris Turner, reworked the iconic artwork of The Sex Pistols’ “God Save The Queen” hit ahead of the new monarch’s coronation on Saturday.

Pegasus

Advertisement

Charles wears a choker, an earring and a Jean-Michel Basquiat-style crown in front of an upside-down Union Flag to reflect the “distress in the ever-posing question of the relevance of our monarchy in today’s society,” Chicago-born Turner told London’s Evening Standard newspaper. The symbols of religions on the crown refer to Charles’ vow to defend all faiths, he added.

It’s the latest in a long line of royal-themed pieces by the artist: