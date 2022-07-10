Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After Six Years As A Couple

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in 2019 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are officially hitched.

However, that changed earlier this month, when the pair tied the knot in Jamaica, Page Six reported.

A rep for Kirsten confirmed to People magazine that the two actors had gotten married but said “no other details would be provided”.

Jesse and Kirsten at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Kirsten and Jesse first got engaged in 2017, when she was seen wearing an engagement ring at various appearances.

She told the LA Times that various occurrences had delayed the nuptials, including her becoming pregnant with the couple’s second child last year.

“There was Covidd, then we had another child,” she said. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

The two stars have played a married couple twice ― first in the second season of Fargo in 2015, and more recently in the Oscar-winning film Power Of The Dog.

It was on the Fargo set that the the pair “fell in love creatively first” before later becoming a couple, Kirsten told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel last year.

Both Kirsten and Jesse were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances in Power Of The Dog earlier this year, but lost out to Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, respectively.