Oscars Co-Host Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight Over 'Disrespectful' Kirsten Dunst Joke

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has spoken out over a skit during this year’s ceremony involving nominee Kirsten Dunst that was seen as “disrespectful” by some viewers.
Towards the end of the broadcast, Amy mingled among the celebrity guests in attendance, and took a moment to shout out those who work behind the scenes of the awards show, including “the gaffers, the camera crew and the seat fillers”.
“I’ll just explain what the seat fillers do,” the comedian said. “So when you get up to go to the bathroom, or if you’re going to cry because you didn’t win… actually let me just show you what the seat fillers do. Here’s a seat filler, can we get you up, honey? Let’s just get you… seat fillers, love them.”
The “seat filler” in question was actually Kirsten Dunst, with Amy then taking up the seat next to the Bring It On star’s husband Jesse Plemons.
“Jesse, I loved you in Power Of The Dog,” the comic then told him, with a seemingly unimpressed Jesse responding: “You know that was my wife?”
“You’re married to that seat filler?” Amy then questioned. “Oh, that’s weird.”
After this year’s Academy Awards, many suggested that the host had been “disrespectful” to Kirsten during the sketch…
However, Amy has now set the record straight, insisting that both Jesse and Kirsten had been aware of what she had planned beforehand.
“Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!” the Trainwreck star told her followers. “That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”
Both Kirsten and Jesse were nominated in the Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor categories, respectively, for their performances in The Power Of The Dog.
The Netflix drama had been nominated for a whopping 12 awards, but took home just one, with Jane Campion being named Best Director.
Acting winners on the night included Jessica Chastain, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose and Will Smith, who made headlines when he slapped presenter Chris Rock following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.