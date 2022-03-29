Oscars Co-Host Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight Over 'Disrespectful' Kirsten Dunst Joke

Amy Schumer took Kirsten Dunst's seat as part of an Oscars skit Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has spoken out over a skit during this year’s ceremony involving nominee Kirsten Dunst that was seen as “disrespectful” by some viewers.

Towards the end of the broadcast, Amy mingled among the celebrity guests in attendance, and took a moment to shout out those who work behind the scenes of the awards show, including “the gaffers, the camera crew and the seat fillers”.

Advertisement

“I’ll just explain what the seat fillers do,” the comedian said. “So when you get up to go to the bathroom, or if you’re going to cry because you didn’t win… actually let me just show you what the seat fillers do. Here’s a seat filler, can we get you up, honey? Let’s just get you… seat fillers, love them.”

The “seat filler” in question was actually Kirsten Dunst, with Amy then taking up the seat next to the Bring It On star’s husband Jesse Plemons.

Advertisement

“Jesse, I loved you in Power Of The Dog,” the comic then told him, with a seemingly unimpressed Jesse responding: “You know that was my wife?”

“You’re married to that seat filler?” Amy then questioned. “Oh, that’s weird.”

Advertisement

After this year’s Academy Awards, many suggested that the host had been “disrespectful” to Kirsten during the sketch…

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

DO NOT EVER DISRESPECT THEEEE MUSE Kirsten Dunst like that ever again! pic.twitter.com/ioI1UnsxR9 — thatgirlneedsaxanax (@thatgirlneedsx) March 28, 2022

Still thinking about the disrespect Amy Schumer showed towards Kirsten Dunst because what the hell was that about?



pic.twitter.com/kmFcjrSoN4 — rike ✨olivia colman hot bitch era (@THEFAVOURITE_) March 28, 2022

this picture fills me w so much rage pic.twitter.com/dvtwi8xG9B — anna (@romansgerri) March 28, 2022

amy schumer calling kirsten dunst a seat filler when this is her filmography #Oscars pic.twitter.com/r8fVyyJgx2 — tj (@crazytoqether) March 28, 2022

seat filler in question pic.twitter.com/wlE3hqn25h — mika (@femaIehag) March 28, 2022

If I were Amy Schumer, I'd be really cautious about this dumb bit where she calls Kirsten Dunst a seat-filler and shoves her out of her seat in order to talk to Jesse Plemmons. This is a bad night at the #Oscars to be insulting people's wives. pic.twitter.com/o7ffeCQUlI — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) March 28, 2022

However, Amy has now set the record straight, insisting that both Jesse and Kirsten had been aware of what she had planned beforehand.

“Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!” the Trainwreck star told her followers. “That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

A screengrab of Amy's Instagram story Instagram/Amy Schumer

Both Kirsten and Jesse were nominated in the Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor categories, respectively, for their performances in The Power Of The Dog.

Advertisement

The Netflix drama had been nominated for a whopping 12 awards, but took home just one, with Jane Campion being named Best Director.