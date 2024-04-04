Kirsten Dunst Says She's Game For A 'Bring It On' Sequel... With 1 Key Condition

Kirsten Dunst VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst isn’t entirely opposed to the idea of dusting off her Bring It On pom-poms.

The US actor had a reasonable response when asked if she’d consider being in a sequel to the millennial-beloved cheerleading comedy, which came out in 2000 and also starred Eliza Dushku, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford and Clare Kramer.

“I mean, it depends,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of a special screening of her new film, Civil War.

“Everyone’s bringing back their stuff, right? It’s a throwback time,” the Academy Award nominee reasoned, before adding: “As long as it’s not embarrassing.”

Though Kirsten has yet to reprise her role as high school cheer captain Torrance Shipman, Bring It On did spawn five straight-to-video sequels, a Halloween TV special and a Broadway show.

None of the projects included members of the original cast, however.

The possibility of a legitimate Bring It On sequel may not be far off.

In early 2023, Gabrielle Union told Variety: “We’ve been developing a sequel forever. But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”

Original director Peyton Reed laid out what a Bring It On redux would look like in a chat with Entertainment Tonight last year.