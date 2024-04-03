Hannah Waddingham Reveals She's Still Scarred Thanks To This 1 Scene From Her New Film

Hannah Waddingham shows Stephen Colbert her battle scars CBS

Hannah Waddingham wants to let you know she’s done all her own stunts in her latest film – and she’s got the battle scars to prove it.

The Ted Lasso star appears alongside Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Winston Duke and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the new action comedy The Fall Guy, which centres around an ageing movie stuntman.

Advertisement

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on his US talk show, Hannah shared that as filming went on, the behind-the-scenes team “kept kind of extending and broadening my part”, to the point she wound up having stunts of her own to perform.

And it’s fair to say Hannah was keen to do them all herself.

Speaking cryptically to avoid spoilers, the British star explained: “The last kind of 15-20 minutes of the movie, we do a thing, and there’s him and him and me.

“I was complaining that just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean I can’t get involved with the… shizzle. So I was like, ‘I would like to punch him please’.”

Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy Universal

Advertisement

“So I really smacked it to him,” she continued. “And you see all these scars here? Look at my wounds! That’s my badge of honour.”

As the interview progressed, Hannah reflected on some of her more intense filming days during her time on Game Of Thrones, which have unfortunately left her with some very different scars.