(L-R) Kirstie Allsopp and an Airpod Rex/Reuters

If you’ve had a bad start to your week, then spare a thought for Kirstie Allsopp who is recovering after swallowing one of her AirPods.

The Location Location Location presenter had the unfortunate mishap on Sunday morning when one of her in-ear headphones got mixed up with her vitamins and she ended up downing it.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Twitter, the property expert and presenter said: “In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it.”

Kirstie added that she didn’t need to make a trip to the hospital because she’d managed to “chuck it back up”.

“My throat is really quite sore,” she added.

In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore. 🤮 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 26, 2022

When one of her Twitter followers asked her “how on earth” she’d managed to do it, Kirstie explained that she’d had it in her pocket along with her vitamins.

Advertisement

“AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there’s only one place it could be,” Kirstie responded.

AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there’s only one place it could be. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 26, 2022

Yikes.

We wonder what she’d been listening to? And how do you manage to “chuck up” an entire AirPod? Actually, we don’t want to know.