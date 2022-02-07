Kirstie Allsopp Brands Piers Morgan A 'Repulsive Bully' In Pair's Latest Twitter Clash

Kirstie Allsopp and Piers Morgan Shutterstock/Ken McKay/ITV

Kirstie Allsopp has branded Piers Morgan “repulsive bully” as the pair clashed once again on Twitter.

The property presenter originally found herself making headlines after The Sunday Times quoted comments she’d supposedly made about first-time buyers.

According to the paper, Kirstie said that there is “an issue around the desire to make those sacrifices” in order for young people to buy their first home.

While Kirstie did apparently acknowledge that interest rates are much lower today than when she bought her first house, she faced a backlash on social media for her remarks, which many claimed were privileged.

However, the Location Location Location star, who bought her first property with family help at the age of 21, later appeared to suggest her comments had been taken out of context.

Piers was among those who had criticised her on Twitter, where he wrote: “Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she’s said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing.

“Then I wait for her to respond to the entirely justified outrage by throwing her toys out of the pram & quitting Twitter again.”

As Kirstie continued to suggest there was misreporting around her original remarks, she also hit back at Piers, who she has publicly clashed with previously.

“Piers Morgan is repulsive bully who would attach himself to any passing bandwagon,” she tweeted.

Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she’s said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing.

In 2020, the two presenters locked horns on Twitter, after Kirstie was called out for choosing to travel to her second home in Devon in the early stages of lockdown.

During the exchange, Kirstie – a frequent former guest on Good Morning Britain – branded Piers a “bastard” for directing further online criticism her way by quote-tweeting her.

In a subsequent interview with The Mirror, Piers claimed that Kirstie later “got a load of TV execs to call me up trying to get me to stop and apologise” for the row.

She denied the claims, and suggested Piers could “find ways to promote his book which don’t involve bringing my name up”.

Meanwhile, Kirstie has called for the press to take the issue of housing in the UK more “seriously”, and to “stop believing what you read” in some particular news outlets, who she accused of “bitching for clicks”.

She tweeted: “Let’s try to find ways to help those young people. Let’s be honest about what’s possible, what should be supported & encouraged, what schemes have worked & which haven’t. Let’s debate how far we’re prepared to go to achieve increased home ownership.”