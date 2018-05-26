Kirsty Gallacher Quits Sky Sports After 20 'Wonderful' Years

Kirsty Gallacher is leaving Sky Sports after “20 wonderful years”, she has announced.
The presenter has quit her role on Sky Sports News to pursue new career opportunities.
She said in a statement: “I have had 20 wonderful years at Sky and will leave with the best memories. I am excited to start a new chapter.”
She added on Twitter: “I’ve decided to leave I @SkySports to concentrate on some exciting, new projects. I can’t wait for @socceraid on @ITV next month. Thank you to all at @SkyUK you’ve been amazing! will miss you.”
Kirsty first joined Sky Sports in 1998, hosting their news coverage.
As a result, she became a known face on other football shows including ’90 Minutes’, ‘Soccer Extra’ and ‘Soccer AM’.
She also hosted other shows for Sky including ‘Kirsty’s Home Videos’ and the 2008 reboot of ‘Gladiators’.
She’s also broke through onto mainstream TV, hosting segments on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ and appearing as a contestant on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2015.
Of her exit from Sky Sports, a spokesperson added: “Having been part of Sky’s story on and off since 1998, Kirsty has decided it is the right time to do something fresh and new and everyone at Sky will miss her greatly.
“She played an important role in Sky Sports News establishing its position as the home of breaking news for sport and we wish her every success in the future.”
Kirsty will next be on screen hosting coverage of ITV’s ‘Soccer Aid’ pro-celebrity football match next month.