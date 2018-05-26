Kirsty Gallacher Quits Sky Sports After 20 'Wonderful' Years

The presenter has quit her role on Sky Sports News to pursue new career opportunities.

She said in a statement: “I have had 20 wonderful years at Sky and will leave with the best memories. I am excited to start a new chapter.”

She added on Twitter: “I’ve decided to leave I @SkySports to concentrate on some exciting, new projects. I can’t wait for @socceraid on @ITV next month. Thank you to all at @SkyUK you’ve been amazing! will miss you.”