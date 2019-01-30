“My heart has never felt pain like it. Sleep sweetly our angel. We will always love you. Love your mummy and daddy. My everything.”

“Our beautiful baby girl, Penny-Leigh Barber was born sleeping on the 21st of December 2018 at 6.49am, 29 weeks and 3 days young,” she wrote.

Porter, who plays Leela Lomax in the Channel 4 soap, shared a post on Instagram featuring hand and footprints of her daughter.

‘ Hollyoaks ’ actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter has announced her daughter was stillborn in December 2018, at 29 weeks.

Porter’s post prompted other parents who have experienced stillbirth to share their grief, as well as words of support and advice.

“I am so sorry I was in your position 19 years ago it will get easier in time,” one person wrote. “You have to take it day by day but talk to one another.”

Another commented: “So sorry for your loss – some people don’t know the pain of losing a baby and it’s literally like ripping your heart out. Make sure you both stick together and be strong.”

[Read More: How To Support Someone Affected By Stillbirth]

One mum also wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I know how hard it is, I’m an angel mummy to two boys. Remember she will be looking down on her mummy and daddy proud that your hers. Fly high baby girl go and find all the beautiful babies to play with. Sending so much love.”

Others recommended support resources – one mum, who said she lost her daughter in December 2017, said Zoe Clark-Coates’ book about baby loss, ‘Saying Goodbye’, was “incredibly helpful”.

And another mother, whose son was stillborn in October 2017, said: “4Louis charity helped us with [their] beautiful memory box.”