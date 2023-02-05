While Jon Snow knows nothing, Kit Harington is well aware of the rabid fervour surrounding his own Game Of Thrones spin-off.

The native Londoner addressed rumours about the prospective series during an appearance on US chat show, The Tonight Show.

The actor didn’t officially confirm it was in development but admitted that any more bruises to his ego could change that.

“I don’t know, man… I walk down the street, and I get recognised a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?” I’m pretty close to, like, putting on some furs,” he told host Jimmy Fallon before adding, “I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day.”

He continued: “And when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do a spin-off.”

Fallon then jokingly begged his audience to stop asking Harington for photos in a cheeky attempt to spawn the Snow-laden series. He said, “we would see a Game Of Thrones spin-off right now with Jon Snow” if the viewers would stop bothering Harington.

Harington ultimately admitted that he “can’t say anything” about his prospective reprisal as Jon Snow.

However, news of a sequel series being in early development was first reported in June 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter. Even Maisie Williams, who played his sister, was excited.

“I think it’s really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor,” Williams told People last year. “Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset. I think everything he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it will be.”

Kit Harington during his interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. NBC via Getty Images

Harington has long suggested that he has been yearning to reprise his role as the King in the North.

The actor told EW during a Game Of Thrones convention last year that Snow “would’ve felt he got off lightly” after merely being banished to the Wall in the North after killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). However, Harington said what happened next was ripe for exploration.

Kit Harington Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Danny… about Ygritte dying in his arms… about how he hung Olly, and… about all of this trauma,” Harington told the outlet. “And that… that’s interesting.”

Harington added viewers “wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK” at the end but that Snow was definitely “not OK.”