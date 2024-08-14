Kit Harington Reveals How He Really Feels About His Role In The Divisive Marvel Film Eternals

Kit Harington has shared how he really feels about his brief foray into the world of Marvel.
The former Game Of Thrones star made his MCU debut back in 2021, appearing alongside an all-star cast that included Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.
Many Marvel fans felt that Kit’s brief stint was cueing him up for more Marvel appearances as Black Knight, although speculation about an Eternals sequel has since been put to bed by Marvel Studios.
Asked about the role during a recent interview with British GQ, Kit disclosed: “I’m not gonna pretend I took that because it was different and interesting. If Marvel calls, you gotta do it.”
However, GQ pointed out that Kit “liked his character” in Eternals and “would be interested” in returning to the franchise if Marvel “changed their mind”.
The two-time Emmy nominee kept up this candour all the way through his interview, particularly when it came to his work as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones.
During the conversation, Kit reflected on the less-than-glowing reviews the final season of the hit fantasy drama received, as well as disclosing why he made the decision to “back out” of a planned spin-off series that would have explored his character even further.
Kit can currently be seen in action as a new addition to the cast of the BBC series Industry, which returned for its third season over the weekend.
Read Kit Harington’s interview with British GQ in full here.