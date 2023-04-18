Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Attend Couples Therapy In New Campaign Video – But All Is Not As It Seems

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have teamed up to play a quarreling couple in a new campaign video – but all is not as it seems.

The pair – who met when they were both working on the TV drama Game Of Thrones, before marrying in 2018 – play two people in couples therapy in a new video for Make My Money Matter.

“He cares too much about what people think about him and it’s affecting our relationship,” Rose says early on in the clip. “When was the last time you posted anything about me?”

When Kit responds this would be “professional suicide” as he has to “play the game”, Rose responds: “Just say it, you want people to want you.”

“Whenever he speaks publicly or posts anything on social media, he acts as if he’s a martyr,” she continues. “He believes that he’s saving the world.”

However, it quickly emerges that Rose and Kit are portraying an oil company and high-street bank, respectively.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington in their new campaign video Make My Money Matter

“He is constantly posting about the millions he’s spending on green energy,” she fumes. “He will tell everyone that he now loves renewables, ‘look at me and my pretty little windmills’, and then he turns around and tells me that he loves me.”

The Hidden Relationship video for climate finance campaign Make My Money Matter – led by screenwriter and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis – aims to “further pressure UK high street banks to stop financing fossil fuel expansion”.

In a joint statement about the clip, Kit and Rose said: “When Richard contacted us to be part of this, we thought he was offering us free couples therapy. Alas, no such luck, he was bringing to our attention something we could agree on.

“This is an incredibly important awareness campaign about the dangerous relationship between our banks and the fossil fuel industry. But it is more than just awareness… People really care about this – and it’s time for banks to listen and act.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at a fashion show earlier this year Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Kit and Rose married after seven years of dating in June 2018.