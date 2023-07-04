Former Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie 'Delighted' To Welcome Second Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Paris earlier this year. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Former Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed they recently welcomed a new addition into their family.

Last year, Kit shared that Rose was pregnant with the pair’s second child. The couple already share a two-year-old son.

Advertisement

On Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to Page Six that the couple are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family”.

Kit and Rose first started dating over a decade ago, after meeting on the set of the long-running fantasy show, in which he played Jon Snow and she portrayed Ygritte.

In the years since, they’ve kept a rather low profile when it comes to their relationship, announcing their engagement with a notice in The Times newspaper back in 2017.

They eventually tied the knot a year later at Rose’s family’s castle in Wardhill, Aberdeenshire, where their former co-stars Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner were all in attendance.

Advertisement

Kit and Rose at the Met Gala in 2021 Taylor Hill via Getty Images

In February 2021, a representative said the two were “very, very happy” to have welcomed a baby boy.

Earlier this year, Kit told US talk show host Jimmy Fallon that his young son was “about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister”.

Kit also admitted that he was “terrified” at the prospect of a second child, explaining: “With the first baby, you’re like, walking on clouds and dancing through fields and daisies for nine months… well, the man is anyway.