Kourtney Kardashian Underwent Emergency Surgery To Save Pregnancy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian shared on Wednesday that doctors had to perform “urgent fetal surgery” to save her pregnancy with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality star relayed the news in an emotional Instagram post, praising her doctors for “saving our baby’s life” and thanking her husband and her mother, Kris Jenner, for rushing to her side.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kourtney said.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney confirmed that she was able to leave the hospital with her pregnancy intact.

Public concern about the reality star’s pregnancy swirled last week when Travis unexpectedly left the Blink-182 tour, flying home to the U.S. from Scotland due to “an urgent family matter”. Travis’ absence forced the band to postpone scheduled shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, on Wednesday, Travis confirmed the surgery was the reason he flew home and said the Blink-182 tour will resume later this week.

“I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote.

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

This is the first child Kourtney is expecting with Travis , whom she married last year.

She has three children from a previous relationship with Scott Disick, who appeared alongside her on the E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and on the subsequent Disney+ series The Kardashians.

Travis has two children and one stepchild from his previous marriage to model and actor Shana Moakler.