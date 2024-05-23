Kremlin Responds To Trump's Claim Putin Would Grant Him – And Only Him – A Particular Favour

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Getty

A Kremlin spokesperson had a pretty aloof response to Donald Trump’s latest claims about his bond with Vladimir Putin today.

The ex-US president alleged on social media that, if re-elected, he would use his relationship with Putin to help secure the release of a US journalist.

The Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich has been held in Russian prison for more than a year under spying charges.

On his platform Truth Social, Trump – who is running to beat US president Joe Biden in November – wrote: “Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office.

“He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!”

But the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov seemed a little more lowkey about Putin and Trump’s relationship in his response.

He said: “Naturally, Putin has no contact with Donald Trump.”

The Russian president also raised eyebrows in February when he said he would prefer Biden – who has called Putin a “killer” – to win the next US election.

When he was in the White House, Trump and Putin appeared to be on very good terms, and the ex-US president has often praised the authoritarian leader.

But now the Kremlin seemed to downplay any special connection, saying the US and Russia should carry out talks “in complete silence” and secrecy.

Peskov said: “As for communication on the issue of persons in custody, convicts, we can state once again what we have repeatedly said, that these talks must be carried out in complete silence and in an absolutely covert manner.

“This is the only way to make them effective.”

Gershkovich has been under arrest in Russia since March 2023.

He denies all charges of spying and has the backing of his newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, and the Biden administration.

