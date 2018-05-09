EDITION
    • STYLE
    09/05/2018 09:51 BST

    Kristen Stewart's Cannes Hair: Can She Bring Back The Rat Tail?

    The most daring element of Kristen's 'do is a small detail at the back.

    Kristen Stewart wore her hair slicked with a gorgeous golden-highlighted quiff at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday 9 May, but the most daring element of her ’do was a small detail at the back.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Stewart, who is a member of the jury at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, is doing something we didn’t think was possible, making a case to bring the rat tail back into fashion

    Gisela Schober via Getty Images

    The long thin long plait of hair, sported by many men and boys in the eighties and early nineties, was not a tend we thought we’d ever considering emulating, but Stewart makes a strong case for us to reconsider.

    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    VALERY HACHE via Getty Images

    In case you were questioning whether Stewart’s small plait was simply the result of the hair at the nape of her neck not being long enough to be incorporated into her up ’do, Stewart also sported the thin plait with a powder blue Chanel suit during the day. 

    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tony Barson via Getty Images

    Convinced?

    Bob Hairstyles
