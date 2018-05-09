Kristen Stewart wore her hair slicked with a gorgeous golden-highlighted quiff at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday 9 May, but the most daring element of her ’do was a small detail at the back.

Stewart, who is a member of the jury at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, is doing something we didn’t think was possible, making a case to bring the rat tail back into fashion.

The long thin long plait of hair, sported by many men and boys in the eighties and early nineties, was not a tend we thought we’d ever considering emulating, but Stewart makes a strong case for us to reconsider.

In case you were questioning whether Stewart’s small plait was simply the result of the hair at the nape of her neck not being long enough to be incorporated into her up ’do, Stewart also sported the thin plait with a powder blue Chanel suit during the day.

Convinced?