Kristen Stewart Foregoes Trousers In Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Move over, Winnie-the-Pooh, we’ve got a new bottoms-less icon.

Kristen Stewart showed up to the premiere of her new film, Love Lies Bleeding, on Tuesday in nothing but a bodysuit paired with some sheer tights, black heels and an off-the-shoulder blazer.

The look is Kristen’s boldest to date, but the Twilight alum is no stranger to making waves with her fashion choices.

Much like Julia Fox, Kristen isn’t afraid to think outside of the box when it comes to her red carpet looks.

But unlike Julia, whose over-the-top ensembles feel more akin to performance art, Kristen’s subtler outfits tend to make headlines for rethinking how a garment could be worn.

In 2017, the Spencer star did her monologue on Saturday Night Live wearing Spanx as a dress. In 2022, the Happiest Season star also shocked Oscar viewers by showing up to the prestigious event in short shorts.

Although Kristen’s fashion has certainly evolved since her days as a child actor, we probably should have foreseen that she would be keen to break rules.

She showed up to the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in a designer dress paired with Converse sneakers.