Kristen Stewart Names The 1 Thing That Would Get Her To Star In A Marvel Movie

Kristen Stewart would only make a comic book movie if one director was involved.

The former Twilight actor has spent more than a decade opting for projects a million miles from the franchise that made her a star.

While even her former co-star Robert Pattinson has since joined the superhero fray, Kristen would only follow suit if a singular vision was at the helm.

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie … That sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually,” she said on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” she added later.

Kristen certainly doesn’t need superhero spandex to carve out a career for herself. The acclaimed actor has come a long way since her Twilight days as Bella Swan ended in 2012, and has starred in dramas that earned her Oscar, Golden Globe and César Award nods.

While she’s grateful for her breakout role in the billion-dollar vampire romance franchise, Kristen argued in her latest interview that “big movies” can impede directors from their creative vision — and is only drawn to them because she likes “people to watch them when I’m in them”.

“The system would have to change,” she added. “You’d have to put so much money and so much into one person and … it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.”

Kristen certainly isn’t the first artist to feel that way.

Directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, as well as actors including Nicolas Cage and Ethan Hawke, have previously echoed the same sentiment about these “big movies” — the blinding spotlight of which Kristen has also already experienced.

The Oscar nominee was only 18 when Twilight, adapted from a Stephanie Meyer novel for young adults, launched her into stardom. The five-film franchise grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide and made Kristen, Robert and co-star Taylor Lautner into unwitting sex symbols.

Kristen has since starred mostly in more adult dramas, but remains open to anything.