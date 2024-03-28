Kristen Stewart Says She Would Have Dumped Edward Cullen Due To 1 Major Red Flag

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the premiere of Breaking Dawn, Part 1 in 2011 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart doesn’t think a certain vampire had much of a sparkling personality.

The Twilight alum was featured on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast when host Amanda Hirsch implied 20 minutes into their conversation that she didn’t really like Bella Swan, Kristen’s character in the franchise.

Reflecting on Twilight, Amadna said she felt Bella “was a little desperate” for Edward Cullen (Bella’s vampire love interest in the films who was portrayed by Robert Pattinson).

Advertisement

Kristen, however, thought Edward had a much more problematic personality — and it boiled down to one big red flag (which is, surprisingly, not uttering a line like: “You better hold on tight, spider monkey”).

“He was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself,” the Oscar nominee argued. “I would’ve broken up with him immediately…

“I mean if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me — my whole life …without you.’”

“So you’re saying Edward was fucked up?” the host asked.

“Yeah, I get the protection thing,” Kristen said. “But you got to let a girl make her own choices.”

Kristen seems to be having a lot of fun airing her unfiltered opinions about Twilight since the franchise concluded over 10 years ago.

Advertisement

Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles premiere Of A24's Love Lies Bleeding earlier this month. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” she told Variety. “It’s such a gay movie.”