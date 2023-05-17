Kwasi Kwarteng Doesn't Think People Are Angry With Him For Crashing The Economy

Kwasi Kwarteng Mark Kerrison via Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to apologise for the financial meltdown unleashed by his time in office alongside Liz Truss – saying “what was done was done”.

The former chancellor also suggested people were not angry about mortgage rates soaring as a result of his mini-budget – and that instead they say “you tried your best”.

On September 23, Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century. The mini-budget triggered turbulence in the financial markets, sending the pound tumbling and forcing the Bank of England’s intervention.

Truss ended up resigning after only 44 days in office, with her economic measures swiftly ripped up by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and her successor in No 10, Rishi Sunak.

“I’m not going to apologise,” he told Channel 4 News on Wednesday.

“I’ve said very clearly, you know, what was done was done, but I don’t believe that politicians are endlessly, you know, apologising for everything that has gone in the past. I’m looking forward.”

Is Kwasi Kwarteng living in a parallel universe?@Channel4News tonight with @cathynewman



"I don't think politicians should have to apologise for everything"



"People come up to me and say you did your best. We understand."



He was trying to flog himself to a fake Korean… https://t.co/fpxTxAzFMM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 17, 2023

Asked whether he felt people’s anger about crippling mortgage rates, he said “no”.

He added: “I know the media will want to go to a world where people are being angry and outrage ... but actually, what I found is that some people will come up to people and say, ‘I’m very angry, I’m very upset.’ You get that.