Kwasi Kwarteng Admits The Government's Energy Strategy Will Not Tackle Soaring Bills For Five Years

Rocketing energy bills faced by families, caused in part by a post-pandemic rise in demand for gas and lower levels of production, has also put Boris Johnson under pressure to respond decisively.

But on Sky News, Kwarteng acknowledged that the measures contained in the strategy will make no immediate difference to people already struggling to make ends meet.

He said: “You are right to say that the strategy is more of a medium term, three, four or five-year answer, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t address this.

“It’s really important that we get an energy strategy, an energy policy, that means we can have more security and independence in the year ahead.”

The cabinet minister stressed that the government had already announced a £9bn package to cut council tax and energy bills this year.

On BBC News, Kwarteng said he appreciated that “people are very concerned” about their bills now, but he added: “You’ve got to help people in the short term but also we’ve got to think about the longer term plans so that we’re not in this type of situation in the future.”