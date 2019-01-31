ENTERTAINMENT
Man Issued With Harassment Warning After Complaint From Kylie Minogue

Officers were called to a house in West London last week.

A man has been issued with a harassment warning by police, following a complaint by Kylie Minogue.

Officers were called to a house in Kensington and Chelsea, West London, on Wednesday January 23, following a complaint from a female resident. 

A statement from the Metropolitan Police explains:  “Both parties were spoken to and the matter was dealt with by the man being issued with a first-instance harassment warning.”

A representative for Kylie refused to comment.

Two of the popstar’s neighbours have told a tabloid newspaper that the man was first seen last month, knocking on doors and asking people where Kylie lived. 

One unnamed neighbour tells the Sun: “We gave her a heads-up because it wasn’t normal behaviour.”

In 2018, Kylie celebrated the release of her fourteenth studio album, the Country-inspired Golden. 

She then embarked on a 33-date world tour to promote the record and this year, will take to the stage at Glastonbury, performing in the Sunday legends slot

