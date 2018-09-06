Kylie Minogue made her first public appearance with new boyfriend, GQ’s creative director Paul Solomons.
The pair were seen looking cosy at the magazine’s annual Men Of The Year awards, with the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer gushing about her new relationship as she spoke to reporters on the red carpet.
“I’ve found my man. Of the year,” she joked. “And some.”
Kylie first confirmed that she and Paul were an item with an Instagram post earlier this year, in a photo that showed the two of them kissing on a rooftop in New York.
Last year, Kylie announced her split from Joshua Sasse, her fiancé of one year, saying shortly after the split: “It wasn’t meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience.”
However, Kylie and Paul weren’t the only couple turning heads at the GQ Awards, with Chrissy Teigen introducing her husband John Legend to the stage, after he was named the year’s Most Stylish Man.
Chrissy’s speech was cut short, though, later revealing: “I was supposed to say, ‘ladies and gentlemen, your Hugo Boss most stylish man of the year’, and then I was going to say, ’I have sex with him two-to-three times a week, unless it’s his birthday… that was my big finale and it never happened.”
Also in attendance were new parents Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley, as well as Jeff Goldblum, who posed on the red carpet with his wife, dancer Emilie Livingston.
Our favourite PDA of the night, though…?
Amazing.
Among the winners at this year’s GQ Awards were Prince Charles, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement prize, and Me Too trailblazer Rose McGowan, who became the first woman to receive the Inspiration award.
Check out all the pictures from this year’s star-studded red carpet in the gallery below...