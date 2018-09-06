The pair were seen looking cosy at the magazine’s annual Men Of The Year awards, with the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer gushing about her new relationship as she spoke to reporters on the red carpet.

“I’ve found my man. Of the year,” she joked. “And some.”

Kylie first confirmed that she and Paul were an item with an Instagram post earlier this year, in a photo that showed the two of them kissing on a rooftop in New York.

Last year, Kylie announced her split from Joshua Sasse, her fiancé of one year, saying shortly after the split: “It wasn’t meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience.”

However, Kylie and Paul weren’t the only couple turning heads at the GQ Awards, with Chrissy Teigen introducing her husband John Legend to the stage, after he was named the year’s Most Stylish Man.