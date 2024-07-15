Kylie Minogue Made A Suitably Diva-esque Entrance At Hyde Park Show – With Help From Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey

Kylie Minogue on stage in Hyde Park over the weekend Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Kylie Minogue’s headlining performance in Hyde Park on Saturday undoubtedly made her a stand-out at this year’s British Summer Time festival – and it turned out she made an entrance fit for the queen she is.

The pop icon’s set included classics like Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Spinning Around, Better The Devil You Know and her recent Grammy-winning hit Padam Padam.

She was also joined on stage by Anitta, as well as Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo to perform their new collaboration My Oh My, but they weren’t the only ones who gave Kylie a helping hand on the day.

Posting on Instagram after the event, Kylie revealed she was carried onto the stage by none other than Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey, who were both backstage at the festival.

Well, in fairness to Kylie, would you want to walk all that way in those boots..

Kylie’s set included a string of her signature tunes, as well as recent singles like Midnight Sky and cuts from her chart-topping 2023 album Tension.

She also performed her song Red Blooded Women live on stage for the first time in 15 years.

“Yes it’s true what they say … [BST] you were AMAZING!!” she wrote after the set, before thanking her “MOM queens” Bebe and Tove “for our girl band”.

She added: “Thank you Anitta!! Thank you band, singers, dancers, crew. And thank YOU for being such an incredible crowd. Uhhhhhhhh, what a special, special night for us!!”