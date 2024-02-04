Kylie Minogue Padams Her Way To Another Incredible Accolade Thanks To Grammys Win

Kylie Minogue at a pre-Grammys event earlier this week Elyse Jankowski via Getty Images

Grammys night got off to an exciting start on Sunday, with Kylie Minogue picking up her second award from the Recording Academy of her career, almost 20 years to the day after her first win.

And clearly, that momentum is showing no signs of slowing down, as Kylie has now been awarded the second Grammy of her career.

Before Sunday night’s main broadcast got underway, it was revealed that Padam Padam had been awarded Best Pop Dance Recording, beating stiff competition from David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Troye Sivan.

Kylie did not attend the pre-ceremony, with music producer Lostboy instead accepting the award.

However, she did share a clip of herself celebrating the news on Instagram shortly after her win was announced.

The chart-topping singer previously scooped her first Grammy win in 2004, when her hit Come Into My World secured the Best Dance Recording prize.

Kylie with her Grammy in 2004 Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Following its release last summer, Padam Padam peaked at number eight in the UK singles chart, her first top 10 since 2010’s All The Lovers, after the song garnered a following on TikTok. Follow-up album Tension hit number one in both the UK and her native Australia.