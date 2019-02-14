Press Association MP Louise Ellman

A Labour activist who posted graphic anti-Semitic imagery from a white supremacist US website has been suspended from the party and barred from its candidates list, HuffPost UK can reveal. The action was taken against Kayla Bibby this week after Liverpool Riverside’s Jewish MP Louise Ellman complained that her case had not been dealt with strongly enough. Bibby, who was a delegate at the party conference in Liverpool in September, has been suspended after further evidence came to light of her conduct. The 33-year-old was first investigated last year after she posted on Facebook in March an image of the Statue of Liberty being covered by an alien ‘facehugger’ emblazoned with a Star of David, the international symbol of the Jewish faith.

The image posted by Kayla Bibby. Her MP, Louise Ellman, said that it should be published to underscore the seriousness of the incident.

But Bibby, who is a member of Ellman’s local party, received only a formal warning, known as a “reminder of conduct”, and was not ordered to undertake any training on anti-Semitism. Earlier this week, it emerged that just 12 Labour members had been expelled since last April for abuse linked to or driven by Jew hatred. Hundreds of cases were not progressed to full disciplinary hearings and many dealt with only by a “reminder of conduct”. Ellman – who authorised HuffPost UK to publish the image to underscore how disturbing it was – raised the case during a heated meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday. Fellow MPs were shocked by types of imagery and articles that were posted on the notorious American website, which is called “Incogman”. The MP, who had complained last year to general secretary Jennie Formby about the lack of tough action when the incident was revealed by the Sunday Times, pointed out that Bibby had never been suspended, nor apologised for her conduct. HuffPost has been passed evidence that the activist approached the “Incogman” website to explicitly ask permission to use the anti-Semitic imagery, which had accompanied an article titled “Bloodsucking Alien Parasites Killing America”.

The request from Bibby to the US website

The website is viciously racist and homophobic and among its recent articles have been a string of anti-Semitic diatribes. Bibby was named as a potential candidate for the city council elections in a booklet drafted by the party’s Liverpool Local Campaign Forum (LCF) last year. She was excluded from the candidate list last October, but had appealed against her exclusion. The party has since decided to reject her appeal, although it is unclear when that decision was taken. Other images and articles posted by “Incogman” in recent months are clearly anti-Semitic. Its contents are so graphic that the site is blocked by the UK parliamentary authorities. During the PLP meeting, Ellman distributed a dossier containing some of the imagery to fellow MPs. Among the headlines were “Jew Judge Forcing Christians To Give Kids To Fags”, “Jew Lawyer Trains Rapefugees How To Act Christian”.

Another 'Incogman' article