Labour To Redefine 'Affordable Housing' To Help The 'Just Coping' Class

Labour will redefine ‘affordable housing’ to help more people on middle incomes buy their own homes, the party will announce on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey are set to unveil plans to link affordable house prices to average incomes, instead of allowing them to be dictated by local market values.

The announcement is alongside a pledge to build a million “genuinely affordable homes” over ten years – although the majority will be for social rent, not for sale.

The Tories claim Labour were making undeliverable promises, and accused Corbyn of wanting to axe the right for council tenants to buy their own homes.

Ahead of the unveiling of Labour’s affordable housing review, Healey said: “We will build for those who need it, including the very poorest, with a big boost to new social rented homes.

“We will also build Labour’s new affordable homes to rent and buy for those in work on ordinary incomes who are priced out of the housing market and being failed by housing policy.

“The ‘just coping’ class in Britain today who do the jobs we all rely on – from nurses to call centre supervisors to shop staff.

Corbyn added: “When housing has become a site of speculation for a wealthy few, leaving the many unable to access a decent, secure home, something has gone seriously wrong.

“Luxury flats proliferate across our big cities, while social housing is starved of investment and too many people are living in dangerous accommodation at the mercy of rogue landlords.

“We need to restore the principle that a decent home is a right owed to all, not a privilege for the few. And the only way to deliver on that right for everyone, regardless of income, is through social housing.”

Other proposals set out for consultation by Labour will also include:

a new ‘duty to deliver’ affordable housing for councils, with a new needs assessment and enhanced ‘new homes bonus’ for affordable housing

a new English Sovereign Land Trust to make more land available, more cheaply

new borrowing freedoms and central funding to get councils and housing associations building at scale

a new Department for Housing.

Labour has been keen to make housing front and centre of the local election campaign, with voters due to go to the polls across the country in two weeks.

It produced a party election broadcast earlier this month focusing on the issue, featuring interviews with people recounting their experiences of the housing crisis, including a support worker who was forced to serve an eviction notice to a woman who had recently suffered a miscarriage.

An ex-serviceman, a teacher and a radiographer were also among those who described their struggles with the high cost of renting.