A member of Labour’s ruling body has suggested its MPs are “exaggerating” the extent of anti-semitism in the party in a bid to discredit Jeremy Corbyn. Darren Williams, who sits on the National Executive Committee (NEC), retweeted a new statement by the Welsh equivalent of Momentum that suggests claims of Jew hatred in Labour are “inflated” and designed to damage the party ahead of the May local elections. Welsh Labour Grassroots, of which Williams is secretary, said in its statement that there are only “a few individuals with anti-semitic ideas” in the party and argues that those who make false accusations should themselves be subject to disciplinary action. Williams is an ally of NEC member Christine Shawcroft, who claimed on Friday that the row around her own support for a Holocaust denier was being “stirred up to attack Jeremy”.

Our official statement on the issue of anti-semitism, which we, as an organisation, abhor and condemn, as we do all forms of hatred and bigotry. We also condemn false allegations of this type of hatred; these cause much division and upset. Full text here: https://t.co/HKOlVZXtnv — Welsh Lab Grassroots (@WLGrassroots) March 29, 2018

The row reignited when Shawcroft was forced to quit Labour’s Disputes Committee after supporting council candidate who shared a Facebook article which claimed the Holocaust was a ‘hoax’. More than 40 MPs and peers, including three shadow ministers, have signed a letter calling for Shawcroft to be sacked from the ruling NEC. More than 2,000 Corbyn supporters have already backed an open letter suggesting a Jewish-organised protest against antisemitism in the party was the work of a “very powerful special interest group”. And with Corbyn supporters across the country seeking to defend him, one constituency Labour party (CLP) in Scotland has now demanded a formal investigation into any members, including MPs, who were “actively” campaigning to undermine the leader.

Suggesting the anti-semitism row was being exploited by Corbyn’s critics, the Edinburgh East CLP motion passed on Thursday declared “there is a systematic and organised campaign designed to destabilise the party leadership not based on policy considerations”. The local party was presented with a separate motion in February, seen by HuffPost, which argued “automatic and instant expulsions and suspensions – especially those based on alleged anti-Semitism… - have brought the party into disrepute”. The motion also called for the party to reject the internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism produced by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, on the grounds that it ‘conflates’ anti-semitism with anti-Zionism. After objections from some members, it was not voted on.

As Jews across our country start to prepare for #Passover, I would like to wish everyone in the Jewish community a Chag Sameach. pic.twitter.com/vUmxnJHWGw — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 30, 2018

Corbyn himself sent out a Passover message to the Jewish community on Friday, stating: “We all need to do better. I am committed to ensuring the Labour Party is a welcoming and secure place for Jewish people. In the fight against anti-Semitism, I am your ally and I always will be.” Labour would “never be complacent” about the problem, he added. “We remember all our Jewish brothers and sisters, who have battled against discrimination and faced the most horrific acts of violence and mass murder.” The controversy has dominated the headlines in the past week after Corbyn was revealed to have opposed the removal of a graffiti artist’s mural in London, which included offensive imagery of Jewish financiers. The Labour leader has said ‘sorry’ for his actions and, following a demonstration by Jewish groups in Parliament Square, issued his most comprehensive denunciation yet of those who link criticism of the Israeli government with the Holocaust or Nazis.

The offensive mural in London's East End in 2012.

Momentum-backed Williams complained earlier this month when his fellow NEC members referred a raft of anti-semitism cases for full investigation. He complained that the accused had been “put on a path to likely expulsion when the evidence of their supposed wrongdoing is far from compelling”.

Welsh Labour Grassroots stressed that it ‘utterly abhors’ anti-semitism, but said that the issue was being used “as a political weapon”. It added that it was “odd” that the Board of Deputies of British Jews had chosen to focus on Labour rather than other parties. “We believe that the supposed extent of anti-semitism within our party has been systematically exaggerated by those on the political right – with the support, sadly, of some Labour MPs – in an attempt to discredit Jeremy Corbyn, the socialist left and supporters of the Palestinian people. “It is an acknowledged fact that racism, including antisemitism, is on the rise, and is unfortunately prevalent in all sections of society. It seems odd, therefore, that the Board of Deputies has chosen only to focus on the antisemitism within one political party, rather than in all political parties, or across society as a whole. “We recognise that, in an organisation of more than half a million people, it is unfortunately to be expected that there will be a few individuals with anti-semitic ideas, just as there will be some who have sexist, racist, homophobic, islamophobic and other prejudices.”

A party source pointed out to HuffPost that Corbyn had told Jewish News this week that he disagreed with those supporters who felt the row was being used to “smear” him. “Of course it’s not a smear. It’s perfectly reasonable to raise any question about one’s public profile activities,” the Labour leader told the paper. He also defended Labour MPs, such as Luciana Berger, who had attended the demonstration in Parliament Square. “People have the right to speak out and the right to demonstrate...I will not tolerate abuse of people for their beliefs. Any abuse that’s done is not done in my name.” Some activists have targteted Labour MPs such as David Lammy for attending the Jewish community protest on Monday. A Momentum group in MP Mary Creagh’s constituency also attacked her for joining Tory MPs like Communities Secretary Sajid Javid in the demonstration.

We're still coming to terms with @MaryCreaghMP 's choice of allies. It's never good to allow yourself to be used to support an attack on the leader of @UKLabour. We're hoping it's naivete rather than complicity. An apology is due. pic.twitter.com/gZ1F74vQNj — Momentum Wakefield (@MomntmWakefield) March 28, 2018