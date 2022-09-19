Labour Conference Delegates Will Sing National Anthem To Honour The Queen

Labour leader Keir Starmer will deliver a keynote speech at the party's annual conference. Owen Humphreys via PA Wire/PA Images

Delegates at next week’s Labour conference will sign the national anthem to honour the memory of the Queen.

HuffPost UK revealed last week how both Labour and the Conservatives were going ahead with their annual gatherings despite the late monarch’s passing.

The Lib Dems decided to scrap their conference last week as it was due to take place during the period of national mourning.

It has now emerged that in a break with tradition, the Labour conference will begin next Sunday with a rendition of God Save The King.

There is also expected to be a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen.

Party bosses have taken the decision despite concerns about anti-monarchy protests.

However, a Labour source dismissed reports that the receptions and parties which are a key part of conference will be “toned down” this year as a mark of respect.

“There is a feeling of getting things back to normal, which is important,” the source said.

Conservative sources said the party is planning “a number of things” to mark the Queen’s passing.

It is understood they will include a minute’s silence, as well as the playing of the national anthem.