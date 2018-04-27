Labour Expel Activist Marc Wadsworth Over Anti-Semitism Row

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour has expelled the party activist who was accused of anti-Semtism for launching a verbal tirade against Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth. Marc Wadsworth was kicked out of the party on Friday afternoon for his behaviour at the launch of the Chakrabarti report into anti-Semitism nearly two years ago. Welcoming the ruling from Labour’s National Constitutional Committee, Smeeth said she hoped it would be the “first step towards a return to the values of decency and respect throughout” the party. Wadsworth said he was looking at options to “legally challenge the decision”.

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Labour MPs Ruth Smeeth (left), Luciana Berger (centre) and Jess Philllips (right) at a demonstration outside the Labour party disciplinary hearing for Marc Wadsworth.

In 2016 Smeeth felt she had to leave the launch event of the Chakrabarti report into tackling racism within Labour after Wadsworth accused her of working “hand-in-hand” with the Daily Telegraph to damage Jeremy Corbyn. Accusations that Jewish people are part of a media conspiracy are a traditional anti-Semitic attack. Wadsworth has said the outcry over his actions was a “non-story” and claimed he was “set-up”.

Jewish Labour MP @RuthSmeeth storms out of anti-semitism report launch following accusations from Momentum member https://t.co/bqIcRJ6p0B — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 30, 2016