Dozens of Labour MPs and peers rallied around their colleague Ruth Smeeth as she prepared to give evidence to a hearing investigating a party member over alleged anti-Semitism.

More than 40 escorted Smeeth into the evidence session at Church House, Westminster, which is being held by Labour’s National Constitutional Committee.

It will determine whether activist Marc Wadsworth should be expelled from the party, after he was suspended for verbally attacking Smeeth at the launch of the Chakrabarti report into Jew-hate nearly two years ago.

The politicians were met by a group of activists supporting Wadsworth, which included members of the Brighton and Hove Momentum group and former party member Tony Greenstein, who was kicked out of Labour earlier this year following an anti-Semitism probe.