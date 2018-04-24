PA Wire/PA Images

Leading Jewish groups have branded a crunch meeting with Jeremy Corbyn a “disappointing missed opportunity” to tackle anti-Semitism within the Labour Party. The Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies, who led protests against Corbyn’s approach to the problem in Parliament Square last month, said he had failed to agree with the “minimum level of action” suggested by them. They accused the Labour leader of hiding behind “procedural excuses” - in stark contrast to his own account of the talks, which he claimed were “positive”. In a joint statement following the lengthy meeting, which concluded on Tuesday evening, the two groups said: “Following that demonstration we wrote to Mr Corbyn to set out six areas of concrete action he and the party could take to address the anti-Semitism that has grown under his leadership. “These represented the minimum level of action the community expected after more than two years of inactivity. Today we met Mr Corbyn to convey in no uncertain terms the Jewish community’s feelings to him in person and to discuss his response to our proposals. It was a difficult yet important meeting. “We are disappointed that Mr Corbyn’s proposals fell short of the minimum level of action which our letter suggested.”

JLC & @BoardofDeputies statement following our meeting with Jeremy Corbyn pic.twitter.com/RZq8VhBxbB — The JLC (@JLC_uk) April 24, 2018

Among the requests put to the Labour leader was a proposal for a fixed timetable to deal with cases of Jew-hate, a ban on MPs sharing a platform with someone expelled or suspended for anti-Semitism and the permanent expulsion of former London mayor Ken Livingstone and activist Jackie Walker from the party, following their high-profile suspensions. Labour MPs, including Luciana Berger and Ruth Smeeth, have also implored their party to take action following an emotionally-charged Commons debate last week. In an article for the Evening Standard ahead of the meeting, Corbyn promised he was taking serious steps to tackle the problem. “We must face the uncomfortable fact that a small number of our members and supporters hold anti-Semitic views and attitudes, which need to be confronted and dealt with more rapidly and effectively,” he wrote. “The evidence is clear enough. Labour staff have seen examples of Holocaust denial, crude stereotypes of Jewish bankers, conspiracy theories blaming 9/11 on Israel, and even one member who appeared to believe that Hitler had been misunderstood. “So let me be clear. People holding those views have no place in the Labour Party. They may be few - the number of cases over the past three years represents less than 0.1 per cent of Labour’s membership of more than half a million - but one is too many.”

PA Wire/PA Images Protesters in Parliament Square

And in a statement posted on his Facebook page, the Labour leader said the gathering had been “positive and constructive”. “I have charged our new General Secretary Jennie Formby with improving our disciplinary procedures as her top priority to ensure all complaints are dealt with swiftly and fairly,” he added. “We are grateful for the input from Jewish community groups, who we will continue to listen to carefully. “We will lay out the further steps we are taking in the coming weeks. We will continue to engage and work with Jewish community organisations to deal with this issue. Our party will not fail our Jewish brothers and sisters.” Party sources say Formby will examine the possibility of introducing timetables to deal with cases and that those concerning Livingstone and Walker would be fast-tracked and dealt with by the end of July. Several MPs, including vocal Corbyn-critic Ian Austin and shadow frontbencher Nia Griffith have called for Livingstone to be permanently excluded. Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne, who also attended the meeting, said it was “not his understanding” that Corbyn failed to back Jewish leaders’ concerns.

Empics Entertainment Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne